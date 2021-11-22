Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Squarespace traded as low as $32.96 and last traded at $33.05, with a volume of 13221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.41.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth $4,342,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth $1,328,471,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth $1,338,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.