Stakenet (XSN) Market Cap Reaches $25.18 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, Stakenet has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges. Stakenet has a market cap of $25.18 million and approximately $120,662.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stakenet alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.15 or 0.00341723 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012654 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013723 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001332 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003183 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.20 or 0.00322250 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 125,674,936 coins and its circulating supply is 122,135,899 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.