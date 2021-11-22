Staker (STR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, Staker has traded down 53.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Staker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Staker has a market capitalization of $1,923.80 and $1.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00047440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.61 or 0.00230515 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00088167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Staker

STR is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Staker’s official website is staker.network . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

