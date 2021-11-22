Standard Protocol (STND) Trading Down 17.7% Over Last Week

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and $1.23 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00069930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00073856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00091716 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,118.35 or 0.07266006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,665.29 or 0.99974614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

