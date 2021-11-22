Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Shares Up 4.1%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY)’s share price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.55. 3,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 2,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Starpharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPHRY)

Starpharma Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications. The firm’s programs include: VivaGel portfolio, Drug delivery and Agrochemicals, which develops a number of products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

