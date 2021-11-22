STASIS EURO Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00001959 BTC on popular exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $100.65 million and approximately $12.14 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00047548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.54 or 0.00228399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00088127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

