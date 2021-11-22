State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 8,556 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Viavi Solutions worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 38.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $120,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of VIAV opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $37,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,104 shares of company stock valued at $616,272 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.