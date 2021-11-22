State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after buying an additional 6,921,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,144 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,776 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,891.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,758,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,173 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $104,398,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,975 shares of company stock worth $4,850,028. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IR opened at $61.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.19.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

