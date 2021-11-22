State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.60 Million Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Onto Innovation worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,469,000 after acquiring an additional 94,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noked Capital LTD grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Noked Capital LTD now owns 1,077,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $90.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.01.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.