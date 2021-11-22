State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.86 Million Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of The Ensign Group worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 162,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 68,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $80.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average is $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

