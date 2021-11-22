State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $61.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 186.37%.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

