State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $2.56 Million in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $3,165,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $63,729,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $9,853,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $76.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 211.22% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBWI. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

