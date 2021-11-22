State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,203 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of John Bean Technologies worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 31,823.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after purchasing an additional 300,731 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 36.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,596,000 after acquiring an additional 127,430 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,583,000 after acquiring an additional 111,789 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $11,838,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 252.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 69,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

JBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

In other news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total transaction of $170,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,069 shares of company stock valued at $970,131. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $173.61 on Monday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $173.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.33 and a 200-day moving average of $145.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

