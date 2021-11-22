State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of BankUnited worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in BankUnited by 35.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BankUnited by 1,216.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKU opened at $41.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.34. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.51 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

