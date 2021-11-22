State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,505 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $805,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $755,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $78.31 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.