State Street Corp Acquires 180,950 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.69% of DouYu International worth $15,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOYU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares in the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Shares of DOYU opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $999.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.86.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

