State Street Corp Acquires 25,456 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,456 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.00% of Horizon Bancorp worth $15,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $20.23 on Monday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

