State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,713 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.86% of American Vanguard worth $15,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

American Vanguard stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $493.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

