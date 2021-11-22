State Street Corp Has $15.69 Million Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,267 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.15% of American Software worth $15,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $833.86 million, a P/E ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 0.61.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In other American Software news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

