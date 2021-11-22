State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

State Street Corp lifted its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,749 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.90% of First Financial worth $15,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 161,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Financial by 250.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in First Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 63.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $573.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

