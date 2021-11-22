State Street Corp Purchases 45,273 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,273 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.27% of Elbit Systems worth $15,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Elbit Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth $3,572,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth $316,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth $17,788,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 46.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $152.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $162.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

