Stealth (XST) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,783.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, Stealth has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $2.10 million and $1,783.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000688 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020639 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00015657 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.