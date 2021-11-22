Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Trading Up 7.6% After Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $67.89 and last traded at $67.88. Approximately 44,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,185,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 452,763 shares of company stock valued at $31,098,981. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

