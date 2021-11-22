Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $34.99

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.99, but opened at $34.00. Steel Partners shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 26 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $718.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 297.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 76,604 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 36.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 31.8% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 5,604,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.