Stellar (XLM) Market Cap Hits $8.56 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $8.56 billion and $719.67 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00069172 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.86 or 0.00227889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00071524 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $468.88 or 0.00798245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00073423 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,555 coins and its circulating supply is 24,297,685,013 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

