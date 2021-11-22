Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $668.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will post $668.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $659.80 million and the highest is $676.20 million. Stericycle posted sales of $655.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRCL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $60.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.07. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $119,149,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $87,036,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 19.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,504,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,225,000 after purchasing an additional 567,582 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 22.0% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,740,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,542,000 after purchasing an additional 314,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 44.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 968,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,414,000 after purchasing an additional 299,452 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

