stETH Price Hits $704.92 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can currently be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00070012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00073434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00092749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.13 or 0.07196911 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,978.62 or 1.00064685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

