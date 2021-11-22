Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to Hold

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.