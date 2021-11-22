Stipend Market Capitalization Achieves $146,303.21 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 83.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Stipend has a market capitalization of $146,303.21 and $315.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 65% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,242.12 or 0.99397044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00057199 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.91 or 0.00349775 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.00 or 0.00510751 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00190235 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00013425 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00013737 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001597 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,856,058 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.