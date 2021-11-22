Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.45

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 2113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

