Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Amplitude Put Options (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,598 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,297% compared to the typical volume of 186 put options.

In related news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $9,909,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Battery Management Corp. sold 25,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $1,873,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 354,326 shares of company stock valued at $25,795,160.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,977. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $87.98.

AMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

