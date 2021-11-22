Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Purple Innovation Call Options (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 27,445 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,244% compared to the typical volume of 2,042 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRPL. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.58. 3,031,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,000. The firm has a market cap of $773.78 million, a P/E ratio of 203.33, a P/E/G ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Purple Innovation by 49.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,356 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Purple Innovation by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 374,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $541,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Purple Innovation by 95.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Purple Innovation by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

