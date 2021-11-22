Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $141,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $89,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $426,683 in the last ninety days. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,087,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 79.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 33.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

