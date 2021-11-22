Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Trading Up 0.4%

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) shares were up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $16.94. Approximately 31,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 33,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEOAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.26.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

