STRAKS Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $11,038.15 and $2.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jigstack (STAK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

