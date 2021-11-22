Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Short Interest Update

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Stride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $37.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29. Stride has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $38.40.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.03 million. Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stride will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

