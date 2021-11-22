Stronghold Digital Mining Inc’s (NASDAQ:SDIG) Quiet Period To End on November 29th

Stronghold Digital Mining’s (NASDAQ:SDIG) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 29th. Stronghold Digital Mining had issued 6,687,305 shares in its initial public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $127,058,795 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SDIG opened at $24.14 on Monday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

