Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Up 18.0% in October

Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the October 14th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $593,000.

Stryve Foods stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.50. Stryve Foods has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryve Foods will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

SNAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Stryve Foods in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stryve Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

