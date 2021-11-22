Substratum Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Substratum has a market cap of $1.54 million and $749.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00047359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00227508 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00088155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

