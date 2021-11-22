Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of SUHJY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.93. 81,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

