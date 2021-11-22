Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Up 18.0% in October

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 598,200 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the October 14th total of 507,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 145.9 days.

Superior Plus stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. Superior Plus has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $12.88.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

SUUIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$17.25 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.03.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.