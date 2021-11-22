SureRemit Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. SureRemit has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $2,906.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

