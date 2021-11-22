suterusu (SUTER) One Day Volume Hits $1.08 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $32.42 million and $1.08 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047209 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.31 or 0.00229689 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00088379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

