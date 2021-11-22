Swarm Trading Down 16.2% Over Last Week (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Swarm has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $18,994.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Swarm has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00047292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.02 or 0.00228345 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00088297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

