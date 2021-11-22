Swingby (SWINGBY) Reaches Market Cap of $19.41 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Swingby has a total market cap of $19.41 million and approximately $668,680.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Swingby has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swingby Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,557,104 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

