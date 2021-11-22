Swop Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (SWOP)

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Swop has a market capitalization of $16.85 million and approximately $84,279.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swop coin can now be purchased for about $10.33 or 0.00018177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swop has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swop alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00069662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00073905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00091406 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,136.19 or 0.07275775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,852.49 or 1.00006415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 1,786,809 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,533 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Buying and Selling Swop

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.