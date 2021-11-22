Symrise (SY1) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Symrise (FRA: SY1):

11/18/2021 – Symrise was given a new €106.00 ($120.45) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/18/2021 – Symrise was given a new €138.00 ($156.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/17/2021 – Symrise was given a new €132.50 ($150.57) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/17/2021 – Symrise was given a new €138.00 ($156.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/10/2021 – Symrise was given a new €140.00 ($159.09) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/27/2021 – Symrise was given a new €135.00 ($153.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/27/2021 – Symrise was given a new €116.00 ($131.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/26/2021 – Symrise was given a new €136.00 ($154.55) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/26/2021 – Symrise was given a new €140.00 ($159.09) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/26/2021 – Symrise was given a new €132.50 ($150.57) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/26/2021 – Symrise was given a new €122.00 ($138.64) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/26/2021 – Symrise was given a new €113.00 ($128.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/26/2021 – Symrise was given a new €130.00 ($147.73) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/26/2021 – Symrise was given a new €130.00 ($147.73) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/15/2021 – Symrise was given a new €120.00 ($136.36) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/14/2021 – Symrise was given a new €130.00 ($147.73) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/13/2021 – Symrise was given a new €140.00 ($159.09) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/29/2021 – Symrise was given a new €135.00 ($153.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Symrise stock opened at €130.70 ($148.52) on Monday. Symrise AG has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($83.50). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €118.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €117.61.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

