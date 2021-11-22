SynLev (SYN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $136,388.00

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 81.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One SynLev coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SynLev has traded down 80.3% against the US dollar. SynLev has a market cap of $24,611.32 and approximately $136,388.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SynLev alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00047716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.07 or 0.00227725 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00088461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SynLev Profile

SYN is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

SynLev Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SynLev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SynLev and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.