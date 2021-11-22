Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.24). Synlogic posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

SYBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Synlogic by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 888,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synlogic by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 79,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Synlogic by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.50. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

