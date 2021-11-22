Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $319.79 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.12 or 0.00371748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000079 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 622,828,256 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.